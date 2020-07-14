Rafi Peretz separates from Yemina party

"Minister Peretz received compensation and should therefore be discussed as a retiree from Yemina and as someone who acted contrary to the position of his faction and the will of his voters," said a representative for the Movement for Quality Government at the committee meeting. "It belongs to the same known phenomenon of 'Kalantarism' following that stinking exercise."

"Kalantarism" is a term referring to moves similar to that of Rahamim Kalantar, who in 1956 defected from one faction to another within the Jerusalem municipality in exchange for payment, according to the Movement for Quality Government.

The Knesset Commitee approved a request by Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz to separate his Bayit Yehudi party from the Yemina bloc on Tuesday, despite opposition from the Movement for Quality Government.