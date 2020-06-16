Rambam Hospital staff enter quarantine after treating ambulance patient

Some 26 staff members from the Rambam Hospital in Haifa entered quarantine after treating a woman who arrived for urgent medical care and needed surgery, Ynet reports.

The woman was brought to the hospital in an ambulance with an urgent medical problem. She was then treated in the hospital's trauma center in addition to undergoing diagnostic imaging procedures, which resulted in her being brought in for surgery.

Seven doctors, 11 nurses and 8 technicians had to enter quarantine following her treatment.