Some 56 patients were hospitalized at the medical center.

"We are experiencing very significant infection rate loads, significantly higher than those we saw in the previous two waves," said Dr. Ohad Hochman. "There has been a significant increase in the number of patients from all sectors."

Hochman added that another increase is expected due to New Years Eve celebrations and called on the government to intensify restrictions to fight infection rates.

A record number of coronavirus patients are hospitalized at the Bnai Zion Medical Center in Haifa with four operating rooms being shut down and a 40% drop in elective procedures due to a lack of manpower, the hospital announced on Monday.