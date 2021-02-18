Regev approves flights with 780 additional olim to start on Tuesday

Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who also heads the Exceptions Committee, approved 5 flights filled with olim from different countries - 780 overall - in a call with Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata on Thursday.

There will be at least one flight from a different country every day for five days, starting next Tuesday, the Transportation Ministry said.

The flights will bring 100 immigrants from France, 200 from Russia, 140 in two flights from Ukraine, 120 from South America, and 220 from Ethiopia.