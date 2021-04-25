Religious Zionist MK attacks US for 'interfering in Israeli politics'

Rotman commented on the announcement made by the US Embassy in Jerusalem earlier today, in which they expressed "deep concern" over the violent incidents in Jerusalem these past few days.

"BTW, please tell Elizabeth Warren that Israelis can work it out by themselves," Rotman added.



"While your cities are burning with riots, we would appreciate it if you would stop interfering in Israeli inner-politics," Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rotman said on Sunday in response to a US embassy statement.