Netanyahu corruption trial: Hearings delayed for another week

The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday ordered an additional week's delay in the public corruption trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a prior three-week postponement.

The trial has been frozen since June 16 and will now only reconvene on July 12 instead of the previous date set to restart witness testimony of July 5.

The additional week's delay is due to a disagreement between the prosecution and the defense about how to handle new documents that will be added into the trial from the cell phone of former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua.

Previously, the prosecution and the defense had spent all of April, May and June presenting the court with extensive evidence from Yeshua's cell phone regarding Case 4000, the "Bezeq-Walla Media Bribery Affair."

The prosecution has claimed that Netanyahu took advantage of his power to favor Bezeq regarding telecommunications policy in exchange for favorable media coverage from the Walla news site. Both companies were owned by co-defendant Shaul Elovitch.

However, as extensive as the previous evidence from Yeshua's cell phone was about the case, the prosecution had focused on the text messages between Yeshua and Netanyahu's messengers or between Yeshua and Shaul and Iris Elovitch. It has not dug deeply into messages Yeshua sent to any other politicians or third parties.

Until the court ordered the prosecution to perform searches of these text messages in mid-June and provide new documents to the defense, the state's position was that these documents were not relevant to the case.

In contrast, the defense argued that such documents could show that Yeshua and Walla gave special treatment to many politicians who interacted directly with him as CEO, expanding the scope of the corruption beyond Netanyahu.

The prosecution's argument is this does not help the former prime minister because only he, out of all of the politicians, made a deal with Elovitch to systematically influence coverage at Walla for four years from 2013-2016 and used government powers to "pay" for this slanted coverage.

Defense lawyers had accidentally been given by the prosecution some text messages between Yeshua and other politicians, but apparently, there is even more material that has not been given to the defense, which the court has ruled is a relevant factor.



THE LATEST dispute between the defense and the prosecution revolves around the state arguing that since it is now also seeing this material for the first time, both sides should benefit from it.

In contrast, the defense has argued that the prosecution is the more powerful body in this situation with greater control of the evidence.

The defense has said that if the prosecution has not used this evidence for its case against Netanyahu until now, it should not get a "second bite at the apple" now simply because the defense has forced it to turn over new evidence that may be helpful to the defense, which the prosecution previously withheld.

The resolution of whether the prosecution can use new anti-Netanyahu evidence that it finds has been delayed to a later date, but the dispute itself delayed the prosecution in transferring documents to the defense by a week, leading to pushing off the return of witnesses by another week.

Although the prosecution had suggested that the trial continue as scheduled on July 5 with a new witness, former communications director-general Avi Berger, the defense convinced the court that it would not be ready for a new witness so soon.

The trial will go on recess again from July 21 until September 1 as part of the court's general summer recess – and there will only be a few hearings in September due to the Jewish holidays.

As such, Yeshua's testimony will probably not be concluded before October.

Earlier in June, the prosecution said it had never claimed that it had researched all other politicians and power-brokers in Yeshua’s text messages, but argued that this was not relevant and could present a massive breach of privacy to a great number of people.

The prosecution said that there were around 150,000 lines of content that had not been transferred, implying that the defense just wanted a fishing expedition to embarrass large numbers of people who are not part of the case.