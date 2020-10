President Reuven Rivlin has rejected the request of a full pardon for the late Rabbi Uzi Meshulam.Meshulam was convicted of several felonies, for which he received sentences of eight years in prison and two more years on probation. On June 15, 1999, the president at the time instructed that his sentence be lightened. The rabbi left prison about three weeks later on July 7, after about five years behind bars.Meshulam passed away in June 2013.