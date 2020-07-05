Rivlin, Kochavi, Gantz will not need to enter quarantine

While Border Police Chief Yaakov Shabtai, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, was present at the memorial ceremony for those who fell during Operation Protective Edge on Thursday, President Reuven Rivlin, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi will not be required to enter quarantine, despite being present at the event as well. An epidemiological survey found that they had not come into contact with Shabtai.The head of the operations division of Israel Police Amnon Alkalai and head of the Training Academy Maj.-Gen. Avshalom Peled entered quarantine after coming into contact with Shabtai, according to Maariv.