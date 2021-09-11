The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Red alert sounds in southern Israel, clashes erupt in W. Bank

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 22:29
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, September 11, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, September 11, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Rocket fire from Gaza into Israel, September 11, 2021. (Credit: Dudi Fuld)
Rocket sirens across the Gaza border communities in the south of Israel at 9 p.m. on Saturday night.
IDF Spokesperson confirmed that one launch was identified from Gaza into Israel and that it was intercepted by Iron Dome.
No injuries were reported besides one person who was lightly hurt after falling while running to the bomb shelter.
Palestinians demonstrate and clash with Israeli security forces in support to the escape of the six Palestinian prisoners from the Israeli prison of Gilboa in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, west of Nablus in the West Bank on September 10, 2021 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Palestinians demonstrate and clash with Israeli security forces in support to the escape of the six Palestinian prisoners from the Israeli prison of Gilboa in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, west of Nablus in the West Bank on September 10, 2021 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Mayor of Sderot Alon Davidi gave a statement regarding the incident, reacting by saying that "when there was no response to rocket fire directed at Sderot several weeks ago, when a terrorist who murdered heroic soldier Barel Shmueli roams free in the Gaza Strip, and when terrorists escape prison in Israel - the meaning is one: Hamas and the PIJ do not take over the events, they run them, and decide on the temperature in the area."
"The State of Israel must not allow a situation in which terrorists who try to harm the children of Sderot and the border communities stand on their feet and are not afraid of their fate," Davidi concluded.
"Bennett and Gantz - return the peace and feeling of security to the residents of Sderot and the Gaza border communities. "
The red alert was the second in two days after a rocket was fired into Israel on Friday night in response to the capture of two Gilboa Prison fugitives. An additional two were then caught later that same night.
Shortly before the red alert sirens were sounded, Abu Obadiah, spokesperson for Hamas's military wing, the Qassam Brigade, gave a speech in the Gaza Strip, praising the six fugitives and saying that "Jenin and its revolutionaries and heroes are not alone." 
"We will not allow the enemy to overpower our people in the camp, and we will carry out our national duty towards them," he continued.
Earlier on Saturday, Hamas released a statement stating that the escape of the prisoners "revived the Palestinian people's hopes that it is only a matter of time until the West Bank 'blows up' in Israel's face." 
Clashes also broke out between IDF soldiers and Palestinian youth near Huwara Checkpoint, south of Nablus, Palestinian news outlet Shehab Agency reported on Saturday evening. Clashes were also reported near the town of Beita, south of Nablus.
Additional riots erupted across the West Bank, and Palestinian media reported that youth were setting rubber tires alight at the entrance to the West Bank town of Anabta, among other activities, all in support of the escaped prisoners, two of whom have yet to be re-captured.
According to Shehab News Agency, local sources claimed that the protestors were gathering in order to "express their anger at what the occupation is doing against the prisoners."
Demonstrations were also held in the city of Nazareth, where two of the prisoners were caught on Friday evening.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.


