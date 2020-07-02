Roland-Garros tennis tournament to be held in late Sept. at 60% capacity

The Roland-Garros 2020 tennis tournament, scheduled to start on September 21 and end on October 11, announced on Wednesday that it is not expected to be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, making it the first major sporting event to be held in France since the beginning of the pandemic.In order to curb infection rates, the tournament is expected to sell around 50%-60% of available tickets, in order to maintain social distancing rules. However, the site said that more tickets may be made available if infection rates in France continue to drop.If the situation in France worsens however, the tournament will reduce the amount of viewers at the event, adding more stringent health guidelines. According to the announcement, the tournament promises to refund any tickets they may have to cancel.