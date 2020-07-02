The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Roland-Garros tennis tournament to be held in late Sept. at 60% capacity

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 2, 2020 18:34
The Roland-Garros 2020 tennis tournament, scheduled to start on September 21 and end on October 11, announced on Wednesday that it is not expected to be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, making it the first major sporting event to be held in France since the beginning of the pandemic.
In order to curb infection rates, the tournament is expected to sell around 50%-60% of available tickets, in order to maintain social distancing rules. However, the site said that more tickets may be made available if infection rates in France continue to drop.If the situation in France worsens however, the tournament will reduce the amount of viewers at the event, adding more stringent health guidelines. According to the announcement, the tournament promises to refund any tickets they may have to cancel.


Israeli start-up Lemonade soars 73% in US market debut
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 07:00 PM
NIH director optimistic on coronavirus vaccine by year's end
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 06:31 PM
Gantz: ‘Let us be radical in our unity’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 06:28 PM
Cameri Theater actress diagnosed with COVID-19, cast enters quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 06:13 PM
US Supreme Court declines to hear bid by Iraqis to avoid deportation
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 05:32 PM
Netanyahu: We will impose limitations to stop COVID-19 outbreak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 05:14 PM
Hong Kong activists discussing parliament-in-exile after China crackdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 04:22 PM
Ashdod resident sentenced to 6 years in prison for raping stepdaughter
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 04:04 PM
Gantz orders mobilization of 500 reservists to fight COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 03:20 PM
Britain recognizes Guaido as Venezuela president
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 02:50 PM
Health Ministry to demand prayers up 20 people, limit restaurants to 50
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 02:00 PM
Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 01:50 PM
Jerusalem Municipality website targeted by malware
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 01:49 PM
Kremlin hails vote that gave Putin right to extend his rule as a triumph
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 01:40 PM
In record daily jump, Indonesia reports 1,624 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 01:35 PM
