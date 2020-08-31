The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia must respect sovereignty of Belarus, says White House

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 31, 2020 21:14
Russia must respect the sovereignty of Belarus and the right of its people to elect their own leaders, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday.
McEnany also told reporters that the leaders of the former Soviet republic of Belarus should heed demands for democracy from large numbers of demonstrators who have taken to the streets over the past three weeks to protest what they consider a rigged national election."The massive number of Belarusians protesting peacefully makes clear that the government can no longer ignore the people's call for democracy, and Russia must also respect Belarus' sovereignty and the right of its people to elect their own leaders freely and fairly," she said at a briefing.
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun last week said a Russian military intervention in Belarus would be "most unwelcome," but said Washington had no indication of any such plans. He also urged Minsk to accept mediation from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.
Tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in Minsk again on Sunday against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is accused by opponents and the West of rigging an Aug. 9 election to prolong his 26-year rule.
Lukashenko has shown no sign of bowing to the protests. The former Soviet collective farm boss has denied rigging the election but on Monday referred to Belarusian public life being governed by "a somewhat authoritarian system."
Belarus is Russia's closest ally among former Soviet states, and its territory is integral to Moscow's European defense strategy. President Vladimir Putin has invited Lukashenko to Moscow, a sign of Kremlin support, and the two countries' foreign ministers will hold talks on Wednesday in Moscow.
McEnany said US officials were following developments in Belarus closely, and supported international efforts to look independently at reports of electoral irregularities, human rights abuses, and the government's crackdown on peaceful protests.


Tags United States Russia belarus
30-year-old woman critically injured in violent incident in her home
US isolated as it vetoes UN resolution on foreign militants
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 10:20 PM
Gantz and Gamzu to inaugurate Alon Command
WHO warns: Opening up without control of COVID-19 is recipe for disaster
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 09:29 PM
Students from 10th grade will fill out their own health declarations
Deputy head of National Security Council: soon Israelis can fly to UAE
Emergency authorization of COVID-19 vaccines needs great care - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 08:49 PM
UAE records highest daily COVID-19 infections since early July
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 07:56 PM
Incendiary balloons start 15 fires since morning in the Gaza Envelope
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/31/2020 07:50 PM
Rivlin and Gantz discuss ways to achieve quiet in the South
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/31/2020 07:43 PM
Top envoy says US preparing tighter oil sanctions on Venezuela
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 07:33 PM
Netanyahu said lockdowns possible if Israel reaches 700 critical patients
Lebanese singer whose voice transcends divisions to meet Macron
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 07:05 PM
Four killed, one critically injured in bus crash
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/31/2020 06:59 PM
Incendiary balloon on tracks stops trains from Beersheba to Ashkelon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by