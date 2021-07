"I have this week ordered the Justice Ministry to prepare a bill stating the president will not be able to hand the mandate of forming a government to an indicted MK," Sa'ar said in his interview.

"I intend on presenting the bill to the Knesset at the start of the winter session, and it will come in to effect starting from the swearing in of the 25th Knesset," Sa'ar added.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar gave an interview to Ynet on Friday, stating he is preparing a bill to deny indicted MKs from forming a government.