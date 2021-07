Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Interior Minister MK Ayelet Shaked are in strong disagreement over the so called "Netanyahu Law", Maariv reported on Friday.The law in question would prevent Netanyahu (and any other defendant in a criminal trial) from being able to form government.While Shaked opposed the law that was put forth by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Bennett worked to push it forward, and the next step will be for it to pass three votes in the Knesset.