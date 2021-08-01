Olympics: Tibi, Bar Am place 4th in sailing race 7, 8th place overall

Israeli sailors Shahar Tibi and Noya Bar Am got off to a good start to their event in the women’s Two Person Dinghy 470 in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday morning, remaining in 8th place overall after taking 4th place in race seven.

Bar Am and Tibi started off the race well, positioning themselves in third place before being overtaken near the fourth buoy, where they stayed until the race's end.

The two now hold 44 points, only seven points behind the fourth place Slovenia, but far behind the three leaders from Poland, Britain and France.