Israeli Judo Team advances to quarterfinals after win against Italy

Two heroic wins by Gili Sharir against bronze medalist Maria Centracchio, including in a tense, 6-minute tie-breaker, gave Israel the edge, as they won 4-3 in the group competition.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JULY 31, 2021 06:06
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Mixed Team - Last 16 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Maria Centracchio of Italy in action against Gili Sharir of Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Mixed Team - Last 16 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Maria Centracchio of Italy in action against Gili Sharir of Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ)
Israel's Olympic Judo team advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed team competition after defeating Italy after a tense 4:3 tie-breaking match, with two impressive wins by Gili Sharir against bronze medalist Maria Centracchio giving Israel the edge.
In the first battle, Peter Paltchik won the first match-up with a quick Ippon against Nicholas Mungai after a few seconds and raised the Israeli team to 1:0. 
Timna Nelson Levy lost a long battle with a Waza-ari from Odette Giuffrida deep within the Golden Score and the Italian team equalized to 1:1.
The Italian team continued to turn the tide, as Fabio Basile defeated Tohar Butbul with a Waza-ari within the final minute of the match, running out the clock, and his team went up 2:1.
Gili Sharir brought Team Israel back into the mix with an impressive win against recent bronze medalist Maria Centracchio, pinning her to bring Israel back to a score of 2:2.
Li Kochman was next up for Team Israel, losing to Christian Parlati with an Ippon after each of them scored a Waza-ari against the other, bringing Italy to a 3:2 lead.
Raz Hershko again levelled the score for Team Israel, defeating Alice Bellandi with a Waza-ari in the Golden score after a long match to force a 3:3 tie and an additional, tie-breaking match.
Sharir was selected by lottery to take on Centracchio again in the tie-breaker, this time winning by forcing 3 penalties at the end of a tense 6 minute match.
Israel will meet France in the quarterfinals. However, even if they lose to France they still have a chance of winning a bronze in the repechage tournament, as one would in the individual competitions.


