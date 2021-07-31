Israeli Judo Team advances to quarterfinals after win against Italy

Israel's Olympic Judo team advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed team competition after defeating Italy after a tense 4:3 tie-breaking match, with two impressive wins by Gili Sharir against bronze medalist Maria Centracchio giving Israel the edge.

In the first battle, Peter Paltchik won the first match-up with a quick Ippon against Nicholas Mungai after a few seconds and raised the Israeli team to 1:0.

Timna Nelson Levy lost a long battle with a Waza-ari from Odette Giuffrida deep within the Golden Score and the Italian team equalized to 1:1.

The Italian team continued to turn the tide, as Fabio Basile defeated Tohar Butbul with a Waza-ari within the final minute of the match, running out the clock, and his team went up 2:1.

Gili Sharir brought Team Israel back into the mix with an impressive win against recent bronze medalist Maria Centracchio, pinning her to bring Israel back to a score of 2:2.

Li Kochman was next up for Team Israel, losing to Christian Parlati with an Ippon after each of them scored a Waza-ari against the other, bringing Italy to a 3:2 lead.

Raz Hershko again levelled the score for Team Israel, defeating Alice Bellandi with a Waza-ari in the Golden score after a long match to force a 3:3 tie and an additional, tie-breaking match.