I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo . No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi. November 23, 2020

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister denied that a meeting took place between Israeli officials and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farham tweeted."No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi."This is a developing story.