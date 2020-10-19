The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi retail chains join growing informal boycott of Turkish products

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 17:15
Saudi Arabia's biggest supermarket chains this week joined a growing boycott of Turkish imports proposed by business leaders and Saudis on social media, as political tensions spilled into trade between the two regional powers.
Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been at loggerheads since the 2011 "Arab Spring" over Ankara's support for Islamist political groups. The 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate escalated tensions sharply.Othaim Markets, Danube Supermarkets, Tamimi Markets and Panda Retail Company issued statements announcing they would stop carrying Turkish goods once existing stocks are sold off.
"Our leaders, our government and our security are a red line and they do not accept to be harmed," Othaim Markets said in the statement on its company Twitter account.
Saudi Arabia's government media office has said authorities have not placed any restrictions on Turkish goods.
However, in an apparently informal boycott of imports of Turkish goods, signs urging customers not buy Turkish goods were seen in some retail stores in the capital Riyadh last week.
The head of Saudi Arabia's non-governmental Chambers of Commerce, Ajlan al-Ajlan, called for the boycott earlier this month.
On social media, the hashtags #Boycott_Turkish_Products and #Turkish_Products_Boycott_Camapaign have been trending over the last month.
"I came to the supermarket and have avoided all of the Turkish products, because we have to be with the government, all of us should be like one hand," said Oum Nasser al-Harbi, a Saudi woman shopping at Othaim Markets.
TRADE HUB
In Turkey, exporters said they had experienced growing difficulties with Saudi Arabia, although they faced fewer problems with regional trade hub the United Arab Emirates, which is also opposed to Turkish foreign policy in the region.
"It has been going on for a year, but in the recent period, the pressure on businessmen in Saudi Arabia 'to not buy made in Turkey' has come up," said Ferdi Erdogan, head of the Association of Turkish Construction Material Producers.
On Oct. 10, eight leading Turkish business groups urged Saudi Arabia to act to improve trade relations.
"Any official or unofficial initiative to block trade between the two countries will have negative repercussions on our trade relations and be detrimental to the economies of both countries," the business groups, including textile exporters and contractors, said in a statement.
In 2019, Turkish exports to the kingdom amounted to some $3.1 billion. So far this year, neither Turkish nor Saudi trade data show an unusually large drop in two-way trade, even allowing for strains on global commerce from the coronavirus pandemic.
In the second quarter, Turkey was Saudi Arabia's 12th trade partner by total import value. The latest data shows Saudi imports from Turkey were worth about $185 million in July, up from roughly $180 million in June.
Some Saudis still see value in bilateral trade even with Turkish, Saudi and Emirati officials trading barbs over the Libya conflict and Ankara's support for Qatar in a dispute with its fellow Gulf states.
"As a consumer, I see that the Turkish products have high quality at a reasonable price," Obaid Alosaime said, adding that a boycott would hurt Saudi consumers by limiting their options.
Gantz: I won't let Netanyahu hold me hostage
Iran's daily coronavirus death toll hits 337, a record
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 02:42 PM
IDF lifts ban on soldiers participating in gatherings
Swiss report 8,737 new coronavirus cases over the weekend
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 01:32 PM
1,617 fines issued for coronavirus violations
Philippines reports 2,638 more coronavirus cases, 26 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 12:21 PM
Russia's new coronavirus cases hit new record high of 15,982
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 12:18 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 732 infected, 3,807 in quarantine
Total coronavirus cases in Ukraine exceed 300,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 09:44 AM
8 kindergarten teachers infected with coronavirus in Ramat Gan
Coronavirus: 892 new diagnoses - 3.5% of those tested were positive
Yeshivas open semester in capsules with coronavirus tests
Coronavirus: Germany records 4,325 new cases, 12 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 06:33 AM
Coronavirus: Mexico records 4,119 new cases, 108 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 03:43 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 10,982 new cases, 230 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 01:26 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by