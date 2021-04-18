Israeli security officials said that the Vienna talks on Iran's nuclear pursuits are "concerning," Ynet reported on Sunday night.According to them, the report added, the Americans would be giving up more than what Iran wants in order to return all parties to the Iran Deal."Iran knows that there will absolutely be a deal in the end, that they [the Americans] are desperate for it, and so the Iranians are trying to squeeze the most that they can out of it," the sources told Ynet."The Americans are hearing our concerns," the source added, "the question is are they really listening?"