Shai speaks of accountability at Kristallnacht commemoration

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Ashai who is in Austria to participate in Kristallnacht commemoration ceremonies — most notably the unveiling of the Shoa Wall of Names — said on Tuesday that owners of Social Media platforms must be held accountable for antisemitic and other forms of racist incitement which he categorized as criminal offences.

He made his comment following a conversation on the subject with Wolfgang Sobotka the President of the National Parliament who agreed with Shai that the situation was intolerable.

The two met at a wreath-laying ceremony in Vienna's Judenplaztz.