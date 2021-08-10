Shaked: We must accept that in pandemics, people get sick and die

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) said that the government had "made a decision to live alongside the coronavirus" during an interview on Tuesday on Channel 13.

"This is also to know how to contain seriously ill and even dead people, because this is a pandemic, and in pandemics, people die," she continued.Shaked later tweeted a clarification:"I would like to clarify my comment on Channel 13. Every deceased person is a whole world, and human life is a high and sacred value. What I meant was to explain the costs of the ongoing struggle with the global pandemic. It would have been better to formulate my words in a better way. I again ask everyone to become vaccinated, it saves life."