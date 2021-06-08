The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Bennett suggests haredi parties' outburst is an attempt to stop Meron inquiry

Bennett warned ultra-Orthodox MKs if their outburst is an attempt to deter the inquiry into the Meron disaster, it won't work.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 8, 2021 15:56
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Shas leader Arye Deri, United Torah Judaism heads Moshe Gafni and Yaakov Litzman (photo credit: Courtesy)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Shas leader Arye Deri, United Torah Judaism heads Moshe Gafni and Yaakov Litzman
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In a ferocious attack on Tuesday, the leaders of the ultra-Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism denounced Yamina leader and likely incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett as “evil,” said his government would “uproot religion,” and called on him to remove his yarmulke.
Speaking in the Knesset, Interior Minister and Shas leader Arye Deri, United Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni, and Housing and Construction Minister Yaakov Litzman alleged that reforms to religion and state issues laid out in coalition agreements drawn up by the nascent government would destroy the Jewish character of the State of Israel.
“The name of the evil shall rot,” intoned Gafni in reference to Bennett and the proposed changes on religious matters. 
“We wont allow in anyway Judaism or those things connected to the religious and ultra-Orthodox community for the continuation of religious life to be harmed,” stormed the UTJ leader. 
Gafni even compared Bennett to the Biblical figure of Korach who rebelled against Moses and was swallowed up by the earth, and called on Yamina voters and the religious-Zionist public to “eject these people from your midst.”
Deri denounced the proposed reforms as “the uprooting of religion from the state,” and denounced legislation stipulated in the coalition agreements which would allow for public transportation and increased commerce on Shabbat, change the election committee for chief rabbis, reform the provision of kashrut supervision, broaden access to conversion, and allow civil marriage in Israel.
“It now turns out that due to personal lust and ambition, the government led by Bennett will throw away all the values which were sacred to the people of Israel for thousands of years,” claimed Deri. 
Litzman labelled the putative coalition as “an extremist, left wing government without values or moral compass,” adding that “everything Jewish is being wiped out.”
Said Litzman “I call on Bennett to remove his yarmulke. It is great impertinence, he should take his yarmulke off after signing these things.”
Bennett responded to the attacks, "I was very sorry to hear the harsh expressions used by MKs Gafni, Deri and Litzman. These are expressions that do not add respect to them and reflect a loss of temper."
He referred back to last year, when the government was formed and Yamina was left out, while the ultra-Orthodox parties remained. "You did not see me calling Gafni to take remove his yarmulke. There was a government, we were not part of it, and the sun was still shining in the morning."
He told haredi MKs that they will not "teach us what Judaism is and certainly not what Zionism is," but also reassured them that he would take care of the ultra-Orthodox public and "world of Torah."
"To the ultra-Orthodox citizens of the country I say, again: You have nothing to worry about. On the contrary, the past year has shown that you are the ones who pay, in your very life, for a political culture of neglect, preference for associates and perpetuation of problems," Bennett said.
He warned the ultra-Orthodox parties that if this outburst is intended to stop the state commission of inquiry into the Meron tragedy, in which 45 victims were killed in a stampede at Mount Meron during Log Ba'omer celebrations by haredi communities, it will not work.
"45 Israeli civilians were killed. Someone has to give an answer," Bennett declared. 


Tags Naftali Bennett Shas united torah judaism government
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must find a new way to negotiate with Hamas for captives

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by