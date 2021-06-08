In a ferocious attack on Tuesday, the leaders of the ultra-Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism denounced Yamina leader and likely incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett as “evil,” said his government would “uproot religion,” and called on him to remove his yarmulke.

Speaking in the Knesset, Interior Minister and Shas leader Arye Deri, United Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni, and Housing and Construction Minister Yaakov Litzman alleged that reforms to religion and state issues laid out in coalition agreements drawn up by the nascent government would destroy the Jewish character of the State of Israel.

“The name of the evil shall rot,” intoned Gafni in reference to Bennett and the proposed changes on religious matters.

“We wont allow in anyway Judaism or those things connected to the religious and ultra-Orthodox community for the continuation of religious life to be harmed,” stormed the UTJ leader.

Gafni even compared Bennett to the Biblical figure of Korach who rebelled against Moses and was swallowed up by the earth, and called on Yamina voters and the religious-Zionist public to “eject these people from your midst.”

Deri denounced the proposed reforms as “the uprooting of religion from the state,” and denounced legislation stipulated in the coalition agreements which would allow for public transportation and increased commerce on Shabbat, change the election committee for chief rabbis, reform the provision of kashrut supervision, broaden access to conversion, and allow civil marriage in Israel.

“It now turns out that due to personal lust and ambition, the government led by Bennett will throw away all the values which were sacred to the people of Israel for thousands of years,” claimed Deri.

Litzman labelled the putative coalition as “an extremist, left wing government without values or moral compass,” adding that “everything Jewish is being wiped out.”