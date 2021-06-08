In a ferocious attack on Tuesday, the leaders of the ultra-Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism denounced Yamina leader and likely incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett as “evil,” said his government would “uproot religion,” and called on him to remove his yarmulke.
Speaking in the Knesset, Interior Minister and Shas leader Arye Deri, United Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni, and Housing and Construction Minister Yaakov Litzman alleged that reforms to religion and state issues laid out in coalition agreements drawn up by the nascent government would destroy the Jewish character of the State of Israel.
“The name of the evil shall rot,” intoned Gafni in reference to Bennett and the proposed changes on religious matters.
“We wont allow in anyway Judaism or those things connected to the religious and ultra-Orthodox community for the continuation of religious life to be harmed,” stormed the UTJ leader.
Gafni even compared Bennett to the Biblical figure of Korach who rebelled against Moses and was swallowed up by the earth, and called on Yamina voters and the religious-Zionist public to “eject these people from your midst.”
Deri denounced the proposed reforms as “the uprooting of religion from the state,” and denounced legislation stipulated in the coalition agreements which would allow for public transportation and increased commerce on Shabbat, change the election committee for chief rabbis, reform the provision of kashrut supervision, broaden access to conversion, and allow civil marriage in Israel.
“It now turns out that due to personal lust and ambition, the government led by Bennett will throw away all the values which were sacred to the people of Israel for thousands of years,” claimed Deri.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
Litzman labelled the putative coalition as “an extremist, left wing government without values or moral compass,” adding that “everything Jewish is being wiped out.”
Said Litzman “I call on Bennett to remove his yarmulke. It is great impertinence, he should take his yarmulke off after signing these things.”Bennett responded to the attacks, "I was very sorry to hear the harsh expressions used by MKs Gafni, Deri and Litzman. These are expressions that do not add respect to them and reflect a loss of temper."He referred back to last year, when the government was formed and Yamina was left out, while the ultra-Orthodox parties remained. "You did not see me calling Gafni to take remove his yarmulke. There was a government, we were not part of it, and the sun was still shining in the morning."He told haredi MKs that they will not "teach us what Judaism is and certainly not what Zionism is," but also reassured them that he would take care of the ultra-Orthodox public and "world of Torah."
"To the ultra-Orthodox citizens of the country I say, again: You have nothing to worry about. On the contrary, the past year has shown that you are the ones who pay, in your very life, for a political culture of neglect, preference for associates and perpetuation of problems," Bennett said.He warned the ultra-Orthodox parties that if this outburst is intended to stop the state commission of inquiry into the Meron tragedy, in which 45 victims were killed in a stampede at Mount Meron during Log Ba'omer celebrations by haredi communities, it will not work."45 Israeli civilians were killed. Someone has to give an answer," Bennett declared.