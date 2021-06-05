The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shin Bet chief: Elected officials must stop the violent incitement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2021 20:11
Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) cheif Nadav Argaman issued a statement on Saturday evening in which he warned against the violent incitement and discourse that has been taking place on social media in recent days, suggesting that it may be interpreted by individuals as permission to carry out illegal activities against others in the public space.
"It is the duty of elected officials from all corners of the political spectrum, opinion leaders, clerics, educators and citizens of Israel all to come out with a clear and decisive call for an immediate cessation of the violent incitement and discourse," said Argaman.
Argaman also said that this sort of behavior could cause emotional harm.
His statement comes after various Knesset members including Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked, and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg, have received threats from members of the public following the formation of the government.

