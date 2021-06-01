Fake death certificate for Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg circulates online



המקום הזה זקוק לריפוי דחוף. בהול, בלי למצמץ ובלי להתבלבל. הסתה מובילה לרצח, אם היא לא תעצר יהיה פה רצח, עניין של זמן. ממשלת ריפוי (כן כן ריפוי) עכשיו! pic.twitter.com/82cBY4Jbjk June 1, 2021

Zandberg left her house due to recent harassment and threats on her life, following a bill she submitted on religious engagement. According to the bill, a person who tries to persuade a minor to return to Orthodox Judaism could risk six months in prison. The death certificate, dated May 30, was shared online by Labor MK Emilie Moatti, who blasted it as an example of incitement.Zandberg left her house due to recent harassment and threats on her life, following a bill she submitted on religious engagement. According to the bill, a person who tries to persuade a minor to return to Orthodox Judaism could risk six months in prison.

Further incitement has been levied at various politicians as attempts are rapidly underway to form a unity government centered on Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid and Naftali Bennett's Yamina, which would oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

On Sunday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the home of Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked to blast her party for trying to form a unity government.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Protesters on the pro-Netanyahu side chanted "Leftist traitors, a danger to the Jews," and held up several signs which labeled Bennett and Shaked as "traitors" and "liars."

On Monday, Meretz MK Yair Golan took to Twitter to criticize an edited pictured depicting Naftali Bennett wearing the traditional Arab keffiyeh headdress.

"Enough, you've done enough, enough with the incitement, enough with your hatred. Enough," Golan admonished.