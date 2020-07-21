Shin Bet thwarts PFLP terror cell trained by Iran and Hezbollah

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service thwarted a series of terrorist attacks planned by a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) cell which was trained and financed by Iran and Hezbollah, the agency announced on Tuesday.The cell functioned under the cover of a civil welfare organization called Al-Shabab Al-Kumi Al-Araby. The Shin Bet uncovered the cell after investigating Yazan Abu Tzalah, 23, a PFLP operative from Arraba.Abu Tzalah planned to carry out terrorist attacks, purchased weapons and even recruited operatives to lead two cells, one in the Samaria region and another in Ramallah.The cells planned to carry out a series of serious attacks, including an attack in the settlement of Harish and the kidnapping of a soldier to use as a bargaining chip to release Palestinian prisoners.Iran and the Hezbollah terror group were deeply involved in the PFLP cells and the terrorists intended to undergo training in Lebanon, including weapons training and training with drones.