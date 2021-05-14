The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shin Bet will work to thwart violence between Arabs and Jews in cities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 14, 2021 13:10
The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) will be using its intelligence expertise to prevent outbreaks of violence between Arabs and Jews, it announced on Friday.
The Shin Bet will work to prevent, locate, arrest, and investigate the incidents along with Border Police in the cities and areas which are experiencing escalated violence to thwart terrorist attacks. 
"We will not allow violent lawbreakers to carry out terrorism on the streets of Israel, neither by Arabs nor by Jews. In full cooperation with the Israel Police, the Shin Bet will use all its collection and counterterrorism capabilities against anyone attempting to hurt Israeli citizens, Jews and Arabs, until peace returns to the streets of the country," Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman explained.
