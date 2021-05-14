Shin Bet will work to thwart violence between Arabs and Jews in cities

The Shin Bet will work to prevent, locate, arrest, and investigate the incidents along with Border Police in the cities and areas which are experiencing escalated violence to thwart terrorist attacks.

"We will not allow violent lawbreakers to carry out terrorism on the streets of Israel, neither by Arabs nor by Jews. In full cooperation with the Israel Police, the Shin Bet will use all its collection and counterterrorism capabilities against anyone attempting to hurt Israeli citizens, Jews and Arabs, until peace returns to the streets of the country," Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman explained.

