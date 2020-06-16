The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shooting incident in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, 20-year-old killed

"[They] only search for drugs. Search for the killers!"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2020 14:01
A general view of Jaffa Clock Tower, in Jaffa, Israel (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A general view of Jaffa Clock Tower, in Jaffa, Israel
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A 20-year-old was killed and a child was injured in a shooting occurred on Tuesday afternoon on Rubenstein Street in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The shooting was determined to be of a criminal background, according to Israel Police.
A relative of the victim told KAN news that the shooters came to the scene, shot the two and escaped. "Why? Are we mafia?" said the relative, asking "Where are the police?" The relative lamented that the police only come to the area when there's an issue with drugs. "[They] only search for drugs. Search for the killers!"
The relative explained that the child who was shot was a neighbor of the older youth that was killed, not a relative, and was shot because he was standing next to the youth. "What kind of world is this? Are we the [criminal] underworld?"
The shooting comes amid unrest in Jaffa as almost nightly protests in the past week have often turned violent. Multiple arson incidents occurred over the weekend and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a municipal building in the area.
The riots in Jaffa began amid a plan by the city to build the Center for the Homeless on a site that was an old Muslim cemetery.


Tags Israel Police jaffa police shooting
