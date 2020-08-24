Siberian doctors say they saved Navalny's life

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

MOSCOW - Doctors at the Siberian hospital that first treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday they had saved his life.Navalny, a long-time opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin and campaigner against corruption, fell gravely ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was a poisoning and after two days at the Siberian hospital was flown for treatment in Germany.