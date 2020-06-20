Singer Ninet Tayeb tests positive for COVID-19 during Israel visit

Tayeb, who now lives in Los Angeles, is currently on a homecoming visit to Israel with her husband Yossi Mizrahi and their daughter Emilia.The singer came into contact with a verified COVID-19 patient a few days ago and had to go into isolation along with her 5-year-old daughter before learning of her diagnosis.

Israeli singer and actress Ninet Tayeb announced on Saturday that she has tested positive for the new coronavirus.