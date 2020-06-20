Singer Ninet Tayeb tests positive for COVID-19 during Israel visit

Israeli singer and actress Ninet Tayeb announced on Saturday that she has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Tayeb, who now lives in Los Angeles, is currently on a homecoming visit to Israel with her husband Yossi Mizrahi and their daughter Emilia.The singer came into contact with a verified COVID-19 patient a few days ago and had to go into isolation along with her 5-year-old daughter before learning of her diagnosis.
Tayeb originally planned to visit Israel for only a month when she landed in Israel in February, to help her sister get ready for her wedding. Though her sister's wedding has now been postponed due to coronavirus restrictions, Tayeb has since been staying in Israel.