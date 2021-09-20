The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Four injured in shooting at a wedding in Taiba

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 23:15
A shooting at a wedding in Taiba left one person severely injured and three people lightly or moderately injured on Monday night, Ynet reported.
The identity of the shooter is unknown and MDA arrived on the scene.
Israeli couple arrested for trying to escape Crete after catching COVID
Egypt's Sisi declares interest in hosting UN Climate Change Conference
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/20/2021 10:36 PM
White House: apparent use of whips on Haitian migrants not acceptable
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/20/2021 09:22 PM
Lebanon's new cabinet wins vote of confidence in parliament
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/20/2021 09:10 PM
Biden supports full investigation into Afghanistan drone strike
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/20/2021 08:38 PM
Suspected murder in North: 24-year-old from Zarzir shot dead
US says flight with 21 U.S citizens, 48 residents left Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/20/2021 07:42 PM
Biden to speak on US focus on 'intensive diplomacy' at UN - official
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/20/2021 07:19 PM
Biden administration to seek ways to protect people from extreme heat
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/20/2021 04:55 PM
Twitter offers to settle 2016 class action lawsuit for $800 mln
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/20/2021 04:50 PM
Five killed in eviction-triggered shooting in Kazakhstan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/20/2021 04:34 PM
Herzliya beach to close due to fear of avalanche
Two Gazans attempted to cross border into Israel
MDA to supply COVID tests at two beaches over holiday
UK's Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/20/2021 03:14 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by