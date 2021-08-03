Gun battle between IDF and Palestinians in Jenin, 6 Palestinians injured

Six Palestinians were injured in clashes with IDF forces in Jenin on Tuesday morning, Palestinian sources have reported.
Light damage was caused to IDF and Border Police vehicles as Palestinians opened fire on the forces and explosives were thrown, according to an official Border Police report.
Two are in critical condition, according to the Palestinian sources.
#شاهد .. اشتباك مسلح بين مقاومـ. ـين وقوات الاحتلال في جنين فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/CVUtIHtxed— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 3, 2021