Speaking to reporters, he said the government's initiative to boost domestic tourism with subsidies also did not need to be revised.

Coronavirus infections reached the highest-ever 1,634 cases in Japan on Thursday, topping a previous record set on Aug. 7, according to public broadcaster NHK.

TOKYO - Japan is not in a situation that requires a state-of-emergency declaration again over the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, adding that experts backed that view.