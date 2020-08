Israel’s State Prosecutor submitted an appeal against the leniency of actor Moshe Ivgy’s sentence on Monday, according to Ynet news. Ivgy was sentenced to six months community service and told to pay NIS 10,000 to the plaintiffs.

The decision to submit the appeal was made by advocate Amit Aisman of the Haifa District State Prosecutor.

