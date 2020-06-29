Suicidal detainee found dead in prison cell

The person, age 54 from Petah Tikva, was arrested on Saturday for property crimes. Two days beforehand, he had attempted to commit suicide by swallowing pills.

The detainee's attorney had notified the court about his attempted suicide and Judge Efrat Ohr Elias had ordered the prison service to conduct psychiatric tests as soon as possible.

The Israel Prison Service stated that the detainee met with a social worker and psychiatrist and was placed in a cell with a camera. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

A person who was arrested on Saturday and was known to be suicidal was found dead in his prison cell on Monday after he hanged himself, according to KAN.