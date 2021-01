The incident began when IDF troops located a Palestinian wanted for questioning near the Migdalim settlement in the West Bank and tried to arrest him. The suspect managed to escape, leading the soldiers to launch a procedure for his apprehension.

The procedure included several warning shots and eventually a shot that hit the suspect and critically injured him.

The suspect is currently being evacuated to the Rabin Medical Center.

