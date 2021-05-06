An indictment was filed on Thursday against a 20-year-old from Bat Yam who allegedly assaulted his 17-year-old pregnant girlfriend.The police opened an investigation into the matter last week, when they received a report of violence and yelling from an emergency hotline. Upon arrival police noticed injuries on the woman's face; she required medical treatment for her wounds.The suspect was taken for questioning and was arrested. Based on the findings of the investigation, the Tel Aviv District Prosecution Unit filed the indictment on Thursday.