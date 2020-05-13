The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Stabbing attack reported at Sheba Medical Center

The attack occurred after a fight concerning the suspect not wearing a mask.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 13, 2020 14:25
Stabbing at Tel Hashomer Medical Center, May 13, 2020 (photo credit: ALON HACHMON)
Stabbing at Tel Hashomer Medical Center, May 13, 2020
(photo credit: ALON HACHMON)
A stabbing was reported at the Tel Hashomer Medical Center on Wednesday, after a man ran at a security guard with a knife and was shot after the suspect fought with another civilian who asked him why he wasn't wearing a mask. Israel Police reported that the stabbing is of a criminal background.
According to Magen David Adom, a victim in his 20's was transferred for treatment at the hospital in light condition. Resuscitation attempts were being conducted on the 30-year-old suspect who is in critical condition.
Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen told reporters that the suspect had come to the hospital for treatment and began fighting with another civilian after they asked him why he was walking around without a mask. At one point, the suspect pulled out a knife. Security guards at the hospital brought him to the entrance of the hospital and he tried to stab one of the guards and was shot.
"Next to the entry gate for vehicles we saw two injuries, a man in his 30's suffering from a stab wound walked at the scene and nearby an unconscious injured person lying on the ground," said MDA paramedic Adi Ben Aharon. "We put the person with the stabbing injury in the ambulance that brought him to the emergency room and conducted advanced field resuscitation operations on the unconscious injured person, who was without a pulse and not breathing and he was also brought to the hospital in critical condition."
Video from the scene showed officers shooting at the suspect who was lying the ground. According to Channel 12, the suspect arrived at Tel Hashomer in a vehicle with a relative.
This is a developing story.


Tags Terrorism sheba medical center stabbing Terrorist stabbing attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Efraim Inbar The coalition government has a unique opportunity to expand Jerusalem By EFRAIM INBAR
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by