Stabbing attack reported at Sheba Medical Center

According to Magen David Adom, a victim in his 20's was transferred for treatment at the hospital in light condition. Resuscitation attempts were being conducted on the 30-year-old suspect who is in critical condition.Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen told reporters that the suspect had come to the hospital for treatment and began fighting with another civilian after they asked him why he was walking around without a mask. At one point, the suspect pulled out a knife. Security guards at the hospital brought him to the entrance of the hospital and he tried to stab one of the guards and was shot.