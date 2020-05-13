Stabbing attack reported at Sheba Medical Center

A stabbing was reported at the Tel Hashomer Medical Center on Wednesday, after a man ran at a security guard with a knife and was shot after the suspect fought with another civilian who asked him why he wasn't wearing a mask. Israel Police reported that the stabbing is of a criminal background.
According to Magen David Adom, a victim in his 20's was transferred for treatment at the hospital in light condition. Resuscitation attempts were being conducted on the 30-year-old suspect who is in critical condition.Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen told reporters that the suspect had come to the hospital for treatment and began fighting with another civilian after they asked him why he was walking around without a mask. At one point, the suspect pulled out a knife. Security guards at the hospital brought him to the entrance of the hospital and he tried to stab one of the guards and was shot.
"Next to the entry gate for vehicles we saw two injuries, a man in his 30's suffering from a stab wound walked at the scene and nearby an unconscious injured person lying on the ground," said MDA paramedic Adi Ben Aharon. "We put the person with the stabbing injury in the ambulance that brought him to the emergency room and conducted advanced field resuscitation operations on the unconscious injured person, who was without a pulse and not breathing and he was also brought to the hospital in critical condition."Video from the scene showed officers shooting at the suspect who was lying the ground. According to Channel 12, the suspect arrived at Tel Hashomer in a vehicle with a relative.
This is a developing story.