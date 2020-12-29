Suspects try to infiltrate into Israel from Lebanon, turn back

Two suspects tried to infiltrate into Israel from Lebanon and soon turned back, the IDF spokesperson unit said Tuesday evening.The two were spotted by an IDF observation post walking near the Lebanese border. One of them managed to cross the border, but soon turned around and went back into Lebanon.IDF forces, who immediately came to the scene, spotted them and shot to the air as part of the procedure in such cases.The observation post was in eye contact with the suspects as they went back to Lebanon, the IDF statement said.It added that IDF forces then scanned the area to check if there were more infiltrations, but did not find evidence for that.