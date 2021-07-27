Swastika carved into US State Department elevator

A swastika was found carved into an elevator in the US State Department, near the office of the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, Axios reported, citing various sources.
According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the swastika was discovered on Monday and has since been removed. However, he was very critical of the vandalism, and said it was under investigation, according to the Associated Press.
This is a developing story.
צלב הקרס שצוייר במחלקת המדינה האמריקאית מראה שוב כיצד האנטישמיות אינה מבחינה בין יהודי ליהודי, ופוגעת לא רק בישראל אלא בעולם כולו.— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) July 27, 2021
עלינו להיאבק יחד בנחישות כנגד אנטישמיות מכל סוג ולמצות את הדין עם כל אדם אשר יפעל מתוך שנאה לעם היהודי.https://t.co/3lVcj5vTsN
"As this painfully reminds us, antisemitism isn't a relic of the past. It's still a force in the world, including close to home. And it's abhorrent," said Blinken, who is Jewish and the stepson of Holocaust survivor, according to Axios. "It has no place in the United States, at the State Department or anywhere else. And we must be relentless in standing up and rejecting it."
