7 Syrians injured in alleged Israeli airstrikes near Damascus

The strikes in Damascus targeted sites belonging to Iranian militias and the Assad regime near the Damascus International Airport.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 20, 2020 23:52
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019 (photo credit: STR / AFP)
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019
(photo credit: STR / AFP)
Seven Syrian soldiers were injured in alleged Israeli airstrikes near Damascus on Monday evening, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.
Syrian air defense systems were activated on Monday evening after Israeli aircraft launched missiles towards sites south of Damascus from over the Majdal Shams area of the Golan Heights, according to SANA.
Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli missiles in As-Suwayda, Izraa and Quneitra in southern Syria as well, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
According to Al-Arabiya, Israeli helicopters took part in some of the strikes on Monday evening and that Syrian air defense systems were targeted.

The strikes come after a relative lull in alleged Israeli strikes in Syria in the past month.
The last airstrike blamed on Israel in Syria was reported in the Deir Ezzor area of eastern Syrian on Saturday, June 27, when nine pro-Iranian militia members were killed in al-Bukamal.
Over the past several months, Israel has been accused of dozens of strikes. In June, a series of airstrikes were reported on almost a weekly basis.


