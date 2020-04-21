The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Syrian Air defences confront Israeli attack near Homs - Syrian media

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
APRIL 21, 2020 01:17
Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli aerial attack on the city of Palmyra in eastern Homs province in central Syria and downed several "hostile targets," state media said on Monday night.
A news flash on state media did not give any details of the aerial attack on the ancient city in eastern Homs where Iranian backed-militias are dug in on its outskirts according to Western intelligence sources.
The attack is the second in less than a month by Israel which has launched in recent years hundreds of attacks on Iranian-backed militias and their bases in Syria, where they have a large presence across the country.

Earlier on Monday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that"Iran's threats do not disappear during coronavirus. We have are now working more carefully than ever maintaining our security competence, even if our soldiers are busy with other things."


