Russia-led bloc to mobilize military if Afghan border situation worsens

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

There has been a rapid deterioration in security in Afghanistan as the Taliban have made gains while the United States withdraws its forces after 20 years.

The Russian-led CSTO military bloc would be ready to mobilize its full military capacity if the situation on the border with Afghanistan deteriorates, the Interfax news agency cited one of the bloc's chiefs as saying on Thursday.Russia's military also vowed to help support Tajikistan with its army base in the country should the Taliban insurgency group threaten its borders.The Taliban's political office said on Thursday that they would not attack the Afghan-Tajik border, and stated that they would not allow Afghanistan to be used to launch attacks on Russia, Russia's TASS news agency reported.The insurgency group also said that they did not seek to seize power in Afghanistan militarily.The insurgency group also vowed they would not attack the Afghan-Tajik border.