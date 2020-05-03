The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Teachers over 65, with preexisting conditions may not return to work

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 3, 2020 08:54
The Education Ministry announced on Sunday morning, as schools around the country reopened, that teachers over the age of 65, with preexisting conditions or with close family members with preexisting conditions do not have to return to work.
Those same teachers would need a permission form signed by their family doctor. Their pay will be transferred at the expense of their sick days.In addition, teachers who have children whose schools are not reopening and must therein care for them will not be permitted to return to work, but will be put on unpaid leave.
40% of Jerusalem students return to school - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 09:12 AM
Five people caught by IDF attempting to sneak from Lebanon into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 09:03 AM
11-year-old arrested for driving ATV with 7-year-old brother
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/03/2020 08:39 AM
Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, as some restrictions ease
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2020 08:11 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793 to 162,496
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2020 08:10 AM
North and South Korea exchange gunfire across border
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2020 06:16 AM
Bolivian light plane crash kills six
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2020 03:42 AM
Trump says glad to see North Korea's Kim "back, and well!"
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2020 12:41 AM
Gov't allows employees over age 67 to return to work
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 11:01 PM
Shomron Regional Council will not open schools on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 10:14 PM
Moshe Bar Siman Tov: Israel is in excellent condition facing coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 10:11 PM
Likud official: If court intervenes with PM election, we will go to polls
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 09:57 PM
Gov't expected to cancel 100 meter limit, lighten gathering restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 09:12 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 3,336
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 08:00 PM
Moshe Ya'alon: I doubt we'll reach the gov't rotation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 07:54 PM
