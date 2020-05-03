Teachers over 65, with preexisting conditions may not return to work

The Education Ministry announced on Sunday morning, as schools around the country reopened, that teachers over the age of 65, with preexisting conditions or with close family members with preexisting conditions do not have to return to work.Those same teachers would need a permission form signed by their family doctor. Their pay will be transferred at the expense of their sick days.In addition, teachers who have children whose schools are not reopening and must therein care for them will not be permitted to return to work, but will be put on unpaid leave.