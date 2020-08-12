Teachers' union declares labor dispute just weeks before school starts

"We all want the school year to start as usual, but for that to happen we need to solve the issues," said Yafeh Ben David, Secretary-General of the Teacher's Union. "I've been in litigation for a whole year, the moment has come to cut, but as we know with things in our country, things will only be closed up at the last minute. The solution exists and the treasury is dragging its feet again."The school year is set to start in about three weeks. If the stated issues are not resolved within the next two weeks, the union will be able to declare a strike.

The Teachers' Union declared a labor dispute concerning teachers being at risk, pension conditions and sick days on Wednesday.