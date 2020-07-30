Teachers Union head threatens strike unless over Education Ministry plans

Teachers Union Leader Yafa Ben David said on Thursday evening that, unless the Education Ministry begins to include teachers in its preparations to open schools in September, they will go on strike, Channel 13 reported.Ben David claimed that the union requests that teachers who face greater risk from the novel coronavirus be allowed to work from home to avoid infection. On Wednesday, Education Minister Yoav Gallant called for a NIS 4.2 billion budget to open the school year. It is yet unknown how the ministry plans to recruit and train tens of thousands of new teachers needed to teach classes should students be placed in small study groups to avoid infections.