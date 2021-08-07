Tel Aviv central bus station set to close in 2023 - report

A plan outlining the closure of the Tel Aviv central bus station is set to be approved in the coming days, Ynet has reported.

According to a plan drawn up between the Transport Ministry, the Tel Aviv Municipality and the bus station management team, buses will cease to arrive and depart from the station in 2023, and the concrete ramps used by the busses around the station will be dismantled by 2025. Then, over the following 5-10 years, the station building will be repurposed.

The decision comes after years of petitions and demonstrations from local residents, and is only now set to be approved, despite several years worth of data pointing to severe air pollution and cancer morbidity in the area surrounding the station.

Starting from 2023, bus routes which previously arrived at the station will be diverted to alternative terminals, a temporary solution until a transport station in Holon is established in a safer manner, a project which is expected to take several years.