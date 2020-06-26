The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tennis-Davis Cup and Fed Cup Finals postponed to 2021

By REUTERS  
JUNE 26, 2020 18:28
Tennis's flagship team events the Davis Cup and Fed Cup Finals have been postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Friday.
The revamped 18-nation Davis Cup Finals, launched last year in Madrid, was set to return to the Spanish capital in November but it will now take place 12 months later.
The women's Fed Cup has also undergone a re-structuring and the inaugural 12-nation Finals should have been staged in Budapest in April. It has also been put back a year.
Professional tennis has been suspended since March and will not return until August.
The ITF partnered with Kosmos, the investment firm of Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique, to revamp the Davis Cup as a World Cup-style team tennis event. Rafa Nadal led Spain to the title last year, beating Canada in the final.
Kosmos has pledged to plow in $3 billion over 25 years.
