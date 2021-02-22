Terror cell arrested for attempted terror attack against IDF in Ya'bad

The cell was arrested in the village of Qabatiya a few days after the attempted attack with Shin Bet intelligence during a large-scale arrest operation by the Duvdevan unit, paratroopers and special forces of the Border Police.

The attempted attack was carried out by two terrorists in a vehicle who planned to shoot at forces operating in the area with a carlo-type weapon. During the attempted attack, the weapon fell out of the car and no shots were fired. As they fled the scene, the terrorists accelerated and hit one of the soldiers.

The IDF and the Shin Bet arrested the terrorist cell behind an attempted attack targeting IDF soldiers in January near the village of Ya'bad in the northern West Bank, the IDF announced on Monday afternoon.