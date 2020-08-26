Thai police arrest pro-democracy demonstrators

Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree of the Free Youth Group and his partner Panumas Singprom were arrested at their residence in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok and taken to a police station.

"We got arrested with many charges, but the most severe one is article 116," Tattep told reporters, referring to the sedition law.

He was seen flashing a three-finger salute, a symbol of the movement, when he arrived at police station.

The two were among 15 people charged in connection with a July 18 rally for breaching internal security laws and defying an emergency decree, which banned public gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Police in Thailand on Wednesday arrested two pro-democracy student protest leaders for taking part in rallies and would charge them with sedition, expanding a crackdown on demonstrators as pressure builds against the government.