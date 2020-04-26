The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

By REUTERS  
APRIL 26, 2020 08:10
Thailand on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since its outbreak in January to 2,922 cases and 51 deaths.
Of the new cases, four were linked to previous cases, another four had no known links, while five new patients are arrivals from overseas who have been under state quarantine.Two other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered and gone home.
Moshe Bar Siman Tov: Opening IKEA was a mistake
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 08:26 AM
Home Front Command reinforces teams in Bet Shemesh, Netivot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 08:07 AM
Saudi Arabia partially lifts curfew, but keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 04:28 AM
Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 02:31 AM
Britain's PM Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, office says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 01:46 AM
French PM to present plan to unwind coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:29 AM
Spain to allow outdoor exercise as kids prepare for taste of freedom
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:04 AM
US CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases, 50,439 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 10:34 PM
58-year-old man dies of coronavirus days after his wife
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/25/2020 09:32 PM
France's coronavirus death toll rises by 369 to 22,614
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 08:45 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 2,706, with 2,861 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 07:49 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since March 17
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 07:27 PM
Cuomo: New York to expand coronavirus testing at pharmacies
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 07:23 PM
20-year-old severely injured in four wheeler accident
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/25/2020 06:20 PM
Tel Aviv apartment building catches fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/25/2020 06:18 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by