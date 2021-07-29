Thousands of farmers are protesting reform, blocking 8 major junctions

Thousands of farmers and agriculture workers are blocking eight major junctions on Thursday morning, in protest of the reform proposed by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Agriculture Minister Oded Forer, which they claim will threaten their livelihoods, according to Ynet.Heavy traffic jams are expected between 7:30 AM-9:00 AM.The farmers are using tractors, trucks, and other heavy equipment in order to slow and eventually halt traffic."Farmers from all over Israel went out to protest and say clearly: The prices in supermarkets are high not because of the farmers, who only receive a few shekel per kg for their produce, but because of the supermarket chains, who multiply the prices and make millions of shekels off of the backs of the farmers and consumers," said Avshalom (Avi) Vilan, head of the Israeli Farmers Union,
"The farmers have no control over the prices or on the price of living" he continued. "What we see here is the cowardice of the Finance and Agriculture Ministers, who are afraid to challenge the retailers and supermarket chains, and therefore are bullying the farmers, who work in the fields no matter the weather."Vilan added that "we are spread out in junctions all across the country to prove that Israel's agriculture will not be shut down. We will not comply with a reform that will harm the state, the farmers, the consumers, and the collective physical and nutritional safety."